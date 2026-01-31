Djokovic outguns Sinner to set up Australian Open final with Alcaraz

tennis

By Martin PARRY

Novak Djokovic stunned reigning champion Jannik Sinner early Saturday to set up a blockbuster Australian Open final with Carlos Alcaraz after the Spaniard survived a five-set clash of his own with Alexander Zverev.

The 38-year-old Serbian great turned back the clock to keep alive his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam crown by upsetting the Italian 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in a gruelling 4hrs 9mins on Rod Laver Arena.

World number one Alcaraz needed even longer to tame Zverev, spending a titanic 5hrs 27mins on court, overcoming cramping and a fifth-set deficit to win 6-4, 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (3/7), 6-7 (4/7), 7-5.

"I'm lost for words right now, to be honest," said Djokovic, who dropped to his knees and was emotional when the match ended. "It feels surreal."

Djokovic had lost his last five encounters with Sinner and thanked him for "allowing me at least one win in the last couple of years".

"I have tremendous respect for him, he pushed me to the limit," he added. "The level of intensity, and I guess the quality of tennis, was extremely high, and I knew that was the only way for me to have a chance to win tonight."

The win propelled Djokovic into a 39th Grand Slam final and made him the oldest man in the Open era to reach the title match in Melbourne, where he has won 10 times.

It will be his first finals appearance since Wimbledon in 2024.

Djokovic has been trying to move past Margaret Court -- who was in the stadium watching -- and clinch a landmark 25th major since his last one at the U.S. Open in 2023.

It has proved increasingly difficult with the emergence of Sinner and Alcaraz, who have shared every Slam title since then.

Against Zverev, Alcaraz only narrowly avoided crashing out after a huge fright at 4-4 in the third set when he pulled up in pain with what appeared to be cramp.

He was allowed to have treatment at the changeover, leaving Zverev furious and angrily remonstrating with officials.

Medical timeouts are not permitted solely for muscle cramping and Zverev made his feelings clear, swearing at officials.

Alcaraz said afterwards he thought he might have hurt his right abductor and it was the physio who decided to have a timeout.

The top seed played on with his movement hampered and he lost his first set of the tournament.

But after swigging some pickle juice, he clawed back from a break down in the fifth set as the crowd roared their approval.

"I rank this one in the top position of one of the best matches that I have ever won," said Alcaraz, who is into his eighth major final.

"I just hate giving up," he said.

"When I was younger there were a lot of matches that I just didn't want to fight anymore or just gave up. Then I just got mature, and I just hate that feeling after all."

The 22-year-old Alcaraz has won two French Opens, two U.S. Opens and twice at Wimbledon, but success on the blue Melbourne Park hard courts has eluded him in four previous campaigns.

Should he snap the drought he would be the youngest man in the Open era to win all four majors, surpassing compatriot and legend Rafael Nadal, who was 24 when he did so.

His efforts on Friday made him the youngest to reach the men's singles final at all four Slams.

In other action, wildcards John Peers and Olivia Gadecki became the first team to retain the Australian Open mixed-doubles title since 1988-89.

They outlasted French pair Kristina Mladenovic and Manuel Guinard 4-6, 6-3, 10-8.

