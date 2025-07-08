Djokovic survives scare to reach Wimbledon quarters; Sinner advances

Novak Djokovic celebrates his win over Australia's Alex de Minaur to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals

tennis

By Steven GRIFFITHS

Novak Djokovic survived a scare to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals with a tense four-set victory over Alex de Minaur on Monday, staying on course for a blockbuster clash with world number one Jannik Sinner.

Seven-time champion Djokovic endured a nightmare start to his last-16 match against the Australian 11th seed on Centre Court, but eventually battled back to win 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Fresh from his 100th win at Wimbledon on Saturday -- making him the third player to achieve that feat after Martina Navratilova and Roger Federer -- Djokovic reached his 16th quarterfinal at the tournament.

Aged 38, Djokovic is aiming to win a record 25th major title, breaking a tie with the long-retired Margaret Court, and a record-equalling eighth men's crown at the All England Club.

That would make him the oldest Grand Slam singles champion in the Open era.

"It wasn't a great start for me, it was a great start for Alex de Minaur obviously. I kind of reset myself in the second set," Djokovic said. "I was very pleased to hang in tough in the right moments and win this one."

Sixth-seeded Djokovic's 101st victory at Wimbledon came under the gaze of Federer, who was sitting in the front row of the royal box alongside his wife Mirka.

"It's probably the first time he's watching me and I've won the match," said Djokovic. "The last couple I lost, so good to break the curse. No, it's great, obviously, great to have Roger, a huge champion and someone that I admired and respected a lot.

"We shared the stage for so many years, and it's great to have him back."

In the last eight, Djokovic faces Italian 22nd seed Flavio Cobolli, who beat former Wimbledon runner-up Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/3).

The 23-year-old will be playing in his first Grand Slam quarterfinal, having never advanced past the third round in his seven previous appearances at majors.

While defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is yet to consistently find his top form at the tournament, Sinner has been dominant on the grass.

The three-time Grand Slam champion reached the quarterfinals in bizarre fashion as Grigor Dimitrov was forced to retire despite holding a two-set lead.

Sinner had been battling an injury to his right elbow and was trailing 3-6, 5-7, 2-2 on Centre Court when Dimitrov injured himself serving an ace.

The Bulgarian collapsed onto the court holding his pectoral muscle and shouted out in pain as Sinner rushed to his aid.

Dimitrov received medical treatment and walked off court before returning to tell Sinner he was pulling out, with the Italian wrapping him in a hug as the Bulgarian wiped away tears.

Dimitrov, 34, has been hampered by injuries for much of the latter stages of his career, also retiring from Wimbledon in the fourth round against Daniil Medvedev last year.

"Honestly, I don't know what to say, because he is an incredible player," said Sinner.

"I think we all saw this today. He's been so unlucky in the past couple of years. An incredible player, a good friend of mine also, and we understand each other very well off the court too.

"Seeing him in this position, honestly, if there would be a chance that he could play the next round, he would deserve it. But now, mostly, I hope he has a speedy recovery."

From the brink of a potential shock exit, Sinner will now face American 10th seed Ben Shelton in the last eight, assuming the three-time Grand Slam champion can recover from his own fitness issue.

Sinner has never reached the Wimbledon final, going as far as the semifinals in 2023.

He has played in the last three Grand Slam finals, taking the title at the U.S. and Australian Opens and losing the French Open showpiece in a five-set epic against Carlos Alcaraz in June.

Sinner will play American 10th seed Ben Shelton, who beat Italy's Lorenzo Sonego 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7/1), 7-5 to reach his first Wimbledon quarter-final.

In the women's draw, Liudmila Samsonova, beat Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 7-5, 7-5 to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Samsonova, the 19th seed, will face either Polish eighth seed Iga Swiatek or Dane Clara Tauson, seeded 23rd, who played in the evening match.

Russian seventh seed Mirra Andreeva, 18, reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time with a 6-2, 6-3 win against American 10th seed Emma Navarro, who ended Barbora Krejcikova's reign as champion on Saturday.

Andreeva next plays former Swiss Olympic champion Belinda Bencic who made her maiden Wimbledon quarterfinal with a 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 victory against Russian world number 17 Ekaterina Alexandrova.

© 2025 AFP