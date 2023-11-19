Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Novak Djokovic is hunting a record seventh ATP Finals title Photo: AFP
tennis

Djokovic sweeps past Alcaraz to continue record ATP Finals bid

0 Comments
TURIN, Italy

Novak Djokovic continued his bid for a record-breaking seventh ATP Finals title on Saturday after sweeping past Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2 in a dominating semi-final display.

World number one Djokovic will face home favorite Jannik Sinner on Sunday in what promises to be a blockbuster title decider in Turin, as the 36-year-old attempts to cap an age-defying year with yet another triumph.

The Serb came into the tournament at the end of a year which has brought three Grand Slams, taking his total to an all-time best of 24, and a 40th Masters 1000 crown.

And now only Sinner stands between him and victory, which would take him past his old foe and retired great Roger Federer for season-ending tournament titles.

Sunday's final promises to be a tough proposition for Djokovic as he lost to Sinner in the group stage and will have to deal with a partisan Italian crowd that, unusually for him, won't be on his side.

He now has the better of his five matches with Wimbledon champion Alcaraz, who at 20 is already a two-time Grand Slam winner and was bidding to become the youngest finalist since Pete Sampras won the title back in 1991.

Saturday's match fail to live up to the previous four dramatic clashes however, as Djokovic put on a show of force to deal with the pretender to his throne in straightforward fashion.

Djokovic took the first set when he broke Alcaraz's serve for the first time in game eight and then quickly served to love to take the lead.

And he took definitive control in the third game of the following set, coming out on top from an 11-point game on the second break point to go 2-1 ahead.

Alcaraz then woke up and the pair exchanged some thrilling rallies, but once the Spaniard lost his serve in a brilliant seventh game Djokovic's passage to the final was secured.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog