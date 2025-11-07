Djokovic to face Alcaraz in ATP Finals groups

Carlos Alcaraz (R) and Novak Djokovic (L) have been drawn together in the Jimmy Connors Group at the ATP Finals

tennis

Novak Djokovic will take on Carlos Alcaraz in the group stage of the upcoming ATP Finals while Jannik Sinner could face Lorenzo Musetti during his title defence at the season-ending tournament.

Tennis icon Djokovic, a seven-time Finals champion, was confirmed on Monday as being among the eight contenders in Turin and has been drawn in the Jimmy Connors Group alongside top seed Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur.

The winner of a record 24 Grand Slams, 38-year-old Djokovic is currently hunting his second title of the year in Athens, where he beat Alejandro Tabilo in straight sets in the second round on Tuesday.

World number five Djokovic has made the semifinals at all four Slams this season and in May he became the third player in the Open era to lift his 100th ATP title by winning in Geneva.

Alcaraz is bidding to win the Finals for the first time after another bumper year for the Spaniard which has included triumphs at the U.S. Open and Roland Garros, the latter coming after an epic final victory against his archrival Sinner.

Sinner swept to the Finals title unbeaten last year and the world number one is aiming to retain his crown in front of his home fans in Turin after winning the Australian Open, Wimbledon and three other titles this season.

The 24-year-old could face Musetti in the Bjorn Borg Group although Sinner's compatriot needs to win the current tournament in Athens if he is to snatch the eighth and final slot from Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton will be Sinner's other opponents in the group stage, which kicks off on Sunday.

The top two players in each four-man group will qualify for the semifinals.

ATP Finals group stage draw:

Jimmy Connors Group: Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur

Bjorn Borg Group: Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Ben Shelton, Felix Auger-Aliassime or Lorenzo Musetti

© 2025 AFP