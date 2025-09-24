 Japan Today
Novak Djokovic in action at the US Open on September 5 Image: AFP
tennis

Djokovic to play Shanghai Masters in October

PARIS

Former world number one Novak Djokovic will play at the Shanghai Masters event next month, tournament organizers announced Tuesday.

"He's back... Our 4-time champ will return to Shanghai this year," organizers posted on social media ahead of the event's start on October 1.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion has not played in an official match since his defeat in the semifinals of the U.S. Open to Carlos Alcaraz earlier in September.

Following that loss, the 38-year-old remained vague about his schedule for the end of the season, having played significantly fewer tournaments in 2025 than in previous years.

The world number four had only committed to playing the 250 event in Athens from November 2-8, which replaced the Belgrade tournament on this year's calendar.

His participation in the Paris Masters (October 27-November 2) and the ATP Finals in Turin (November 9-16) -- the two biggest tournaments scheduled after Shanghai -- is yet to be confirmed.

Djokovic won the Shanghai tournament in 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2018.

