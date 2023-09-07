Newsletter Signup Register / Login
APTOPIX US Open Tennis
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts after defeating Taylor Fritz, of the United States, in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
sports

Djokovic to take part in Ryder Cup All-Star golf match before upcoming event in Italy

ROME

Novak Djokovic will replace his tennis racket with a golf club when he competes in the All-Star match preceding the upcoming Ryder Cup outside Rome.

Djokovic, Formula One driver Carlos Sainz and soccer players Gareth Bale and Andriy Shevchenko were among those named to compete in the Sept. 27 event by Ryder Cup Europe on Wednesday.

“I can’t wait to tee it up in Rome and experience the incredible atmosphere of a Ryder Cup, which has become legendary,” said Djokovic, a 23-time Grand Slam champion who is currently competing at the U.S. Open.

American actress Kathryn Newton and former Super Bowl champion Victor Cruz were also included on the teams that will be led by former Ryder Cup captains Colin Montgomerie and Corey Pavin.

The Ryder Cup will be held Sept 29-Oct 1 at the Marco Simone course. Europe captain Luke Donald and U.S. captain Zach Johnson recently named their 12-man teams for the event.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

