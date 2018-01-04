Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns against France's Adrian Mannarino during their men's singles fourth round match on the eighth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships July 11, 2017 Photo: AFP/File
tennis

Djokovic to test elbow injury in Melbourne before Australian Open decision

By Glyn KIRK
PARIS

Former world number one Novak Djokovic will travel to Australia to test his long-standing elbow injury before deciding whether or not to play in the Australian Open.

The 12-time Grand Slam tournament winner, who hasn't played since a right elbow problem forced him to quit Wimbledon in the quarterfinals in July, has already had to shelve his comeback plans, cancelling scheduled appearances at an exhibition in Abu Dhabi and the season-opening Qatar Open.

But a statement on his official website said that the 30-year-old will take part in two events in Melbourne before the start of the Australian Open on January 15.

"Novak is travelling to Australia where he will take part in two exhibition tournaments. After the two events, the decision will be made about his participation at the first Grand Slam of the season, the Australian Open, where 'Nole' has been crowned champion six times," said the statement.

Djokovic, now ranked 12th in the world, will play in the Kooyong Classic in Melbourne and then at the Tie Break Tens tournament at Melbourne Park, the site of the season's opening Grand Slam.

Fellow injured star and current world number one Rafael Nadal is also due to play at the Tie Break Tennis event.

Nadal, the winner of 16 Grand Slam titles, also postponed his scheduled season start at the Abu Dhabi event and this week's ATP tournament at Brisbane due to ongoing struggles with a knee injury.

