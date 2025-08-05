 Japan Today
Serbia's Novak Djokovic, who skipped the ATP Toronto Masters, has withdrawn from the ATP Cincinnati Masters, the final major tuneup for the US Open Image: AFP/File
tennis

Djokovic withdraws from ATP Cincinnati Masters

CINCINNATI

Novak Djokovic withdrew on Monday from this week's start of the ATP Cincinnati Masters, with the pullout coming a year to the day from his Paris Olympic gold medal victory.

Tournament officials confirmed the news to The Athletic, meaning the 38-year-old Serb will have played no matches between his Wimbledon semi-final loss to Jannik Sinner and the U.S. Open start in three weeks.

World number one Sinner, who like Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz skipped the current ATP Toronto Masters in order to rest and recover from Wimbledon, has been in Cincinnati since the weekend.

Sinner and his team posted a golf course selfie to social media on Monday, one day after an opening practice session at the pre-U.S. Open event.

Djokovic, winner of 24 Grand Slam singles titles, first played Cincinnati in 2005 and won the last of his three titles there in 2023 after losing five previous finals.

