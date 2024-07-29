 Japan Today
Serbia's Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from next week's ATP Canadian Open hardcourt tournament at Montreal Image: AFP
tennis

Djokovic withdraws from ATP Montreal event

MONTREAL

World number two Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from next week's ATP Canadian Open tournament in Montreal, Tennis Canada said on Monday.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion from Serbia has reached the third round of the Paris Olympics with a victory over Spain's Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic, 37, has won 98 career ATP titles but will not compete in the hardcourt tune-up event for the US Open, which begins on August 26.

"While we're disappointed that Novak will be unable to take part in this year's tournament, we understand his decision and wish him the best at the Olympics and the remainder of his season," tournament director Valerie Tetreault said.

Djokovic's withdrawal will give Roman Safiullin, a 26-year-old Russian ranked 66th in the world, a spot in the main draw.

The schedule at Montreal was changed from the usual Monday-Sunday format due to the Olympics, with main draw action starting Tuesday, August 6 and the finish on Monday, August 12.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

