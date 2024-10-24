 Japan Today
Djokovic withdraws from Paris Masters, leaving doubt over season

PARIS

Novak Djokovic said Wednesday he is withdrawing from the Paris Masters, where he is a seven-time champion, in a move which could potentially signal the end of his roller-coaster season.

"Unfortunately I won't be playing the Paris Masters this year," the 37-year-old Djokovic wrote on Instagram. "I have a lot of great memories, winning seven titles and I hope to be back with you next year. Sorry to everyone who was hoping to see me there."

Djokovic, who is the defending champion in Paris, has won a record 40 Masters titles in his career along with his 24 Grand Slam titles.

His 2024 season has yielded one title -- his emotional Olympic gold medal in Paris in August and he is currently marooned on 99 career trophies.

This season he has been deposed as Grand Slam king by Jannik Sinner who claimed the Australian and U.S. Open titles. The Italian also snatched his world number one ranking.

Carlos Alcaraz swept him off court in the Wimbledon final after succeeding him as French Open champion.

For the first time since 2017 he will end the season without a Grand Slam title.

Djokovic is still in contention to qualify for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin next month.

He is currently sixth in the race for the eight-man field for the showpiece but could be overtaken by a number of players.

This year's Paris Masters takes place from October 28 to November 3.

