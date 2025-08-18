Doak joins Bournemouth as Liverpool exodus grows

Ben Doak has joined Bournemouth in a deal worth up to £25 million

soccer

Scotland international winger Ben Doak has joined Bournemouth in a deal worth up to £25 million ($34 million), taking Liverpool's tally from player sales beyond £200 million during this transfer window.

The 19-year-old, who joined from Celtic for just £600,000 in 2022, made only 10 appearances for the Liverpool first team.

Doak impressed during a loan spell at second tier Middlesbrough and picked up six caps at international level last season.

The BBC reported that Bournemouth will pay an initial £20 million with a further £5 million in add-ons.

"I feel like it's the right time for me and it's a great opportunity to play regular football at the highest level. It feels like the perfect fit," said Doak.

"The team play very nice football. It's fast and it really suits my game, so I felt like I couldn't say no to the chance to play here."

Doak follows Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Caoimhin Kelleher, Jarell Quansah and Tyler Morton in leaving the Premier League champions in recent months.

That has allowed the Reds to spend around £300 million on strengthening Arne Slot's squad with the signings of Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giovanni Leoni.

More arrivals are expected at Anfield before the close of the window in two weeks.

A £110 million bid for Newcastle's Alexander Isak has been reportedly rejected, while Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi is also closing in on a shift to the champions.

