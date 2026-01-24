Dodgers' latest splurge reignites baseball salary cap debate

Former Chicago Cubs star Kyle Tucker's move to the Los Angeles Dodgers has reignited debate about a baseball salary cap

By Rob Woollard

The Los Angeles Dodgers' $240 million signing of Kyle Tucker has reignited calls for Major League Baseball to introduce a salary cap, putting team owners and the players union on a collision course.

Three months after clinching back-to-back World Series championships with victory over the Toronto Blue Jays, the Dodgers signaled they are intent on a three-peat after adding Tucker to an already stacked roster.

Tucker's four-year deal is worth an average $60 million a season, second only to Shohei Ohtani, who joined the Dodgers on a 10-year, $700 million contract in 2023.

The Dodgers also splurged in December by signing former New York Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz to a $69 million three-year deal, making him the highest paid closer in baseball.

The Dodgers' willingness to flex their financial muscle is allowed under Major League Baseball's financial rules.

Unlike other North American sports, there is no hard salary cap in baseball, meaning teams can spend what they want provided they pay financial penalties under the league's Competitive Balance Tax (CBT).

The CBT, often referred to as a "luxury tax," sets thresholds for total payroll. Teams exceeding the set threshold must pay a financial penalty which is then distributed to player retirement funds and clubs.

The Dodgers' luxury tax payroll for 2026 is reportedly around $396 million -- nearly $90 million over the highest CBT threshold.

That figure is in stark contrast to smaller market clubs. The Miami Marlins, for example, had a payroll of $67.4 million last season.

For some owners and fans, the Dodgers' lavish spending on Tucker may be the $240 million straw that broke the camel's back.

A report in The Athletic this week said Major League Baseball team owners are "raging" over the Dodgers' acquisition of Tucker, citing a person with knowledge of ownership conversations as saying it was a "100% certainty" owners would now push for the implementation of a fixed salary cap when the next collective bargaining agreement is negotiated after the 2026 season.

Demands for a cap will meet with strong resistance from the MLB Players Union, raising the prospect of a labor stoppage -- a player strike or a lockout by owners -- that could disrupt the 2027 season.

While fans and owners have accused the Dodgers of "ruining baseball" through their financial might, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has repeatedly distanced himself from those criticisms.

"The Dodgers are a really well-run, successful organization," Manfred said. "Everything that they do and have done is consistent with our rules. They're trying to give their fans the best possible product.

"There are fans in other markets who are concerned about their teams' ability to compete, and we always have to be concerned when our fans are concerned about something. But pinning it on the Dodgers -- not in that camp."

Other analysts, meanwhile, say that while the Dodgers are benefiting from shrewd management, the growing sense of a financial imbalance within baseball needs to be addressed.

Jim Bowden, the former general manager of the Cincinnati Reds, believes baseball needs both a salary cap and a salary floor -- a minimum payroll threshold to encourage teams to spend more.

"You can't sit there and have a system where one team can spend whatever they want, whenever they want, and 15 teams can't," Bowden said on the Foul Territory podcast, contrasting baseball's model with the National Basketball Association and National Football League, which both have salary caps.

"I think it's OK in the NBA that the Oklahoma City Thunder have the best team. I think it's OK in the NFL that teams can go from last to first. But I don't think this system (baseball) works.

"If you're a Dodger fan, I'd be thrilled. If I'm a big market team, this system is perfect for you. But when you have the 15 smallest markets that have not won a World Series in a decade...that's a problem for me."

Dodgers' president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman has shrugged off the criticisms directed at the MLB champions.

"We don't pay much attention to that because we operate within the rules," Friedman said. "We do everything we can to put ourselves in the best position, both short term and long term, and we're not thinking about more macro things outside of that.

"It is about, how can we win as many games as possible and put ourselves in the best position to win a championship in 2026?"

