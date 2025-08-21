 Japan Today
Dodgers Rockies Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani works against the Colorado Rockies in the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
baseball

Ohtani roughed up by Rockies and leaves game after getting hit on knee by line drive

By CRAIG MEYER
DENVER

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani had a forgettable outing in his first career pitching start against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

Ohtani left Wednesday's game after giving up five earned runs and nine hits in four innings and getting hit in the leg by a comeback line drive.

With runners at second and third and one out in the fourth inning, Ohtani got hit by a 93-mph line drive off the bat of Colorado's Orlando Arciao on his right knee that caused him to limp and grimace in pain. The liner struck the reigning National League MVP on the knee and ricocheted toward the first base line. Ohtani gave chase and grabbed the ball on the line, spun to make a throw, but had no play as a runner scored.

After a mound visit from manager Dave Roberts and team medical personnel, Ohtani stayed in the game and got the last two outs of the inning, with the Dodgers trailing 5-0 at the time.

The earned runs that Ohtani allowed matched the most he had permitted since July 2022, and the nine hits allowed matched a career high.

Ohtani stayed in the game and drew a walk in his at-bat in the fifth inning, but did not bat in the eighth. He was replaced by Alex Call, who struck out.

Ohtani was making his 10th start of the season after not pitching in the 2024 season while recovering from elbow surgery.

He entered Wednesday without a decision and a 3.47 ERA. This season, he hasn’t thrown more than 4 ⅓ innings or 80 pitches. Against the MLB-worst Rockies, he threw 66 pitches, 49 for strikes.

Ohtani is batting .284 with 44 homers, one behind NL-leading Kyle Schwarber of the Phillies, with 83 RBIs.

