 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Rays Dodgers Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani works out before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Los Angeles, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
baseball

Ohtani throws off a mound for 1st time since elbow surgery last fall

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

Shohei Ohtani threw off a mound Saturday for the first time since having elbow surgery last year that has kept the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar from pitching this season.

Ohtani has been rehabbing his pitching arm while making history with his bat. He reached 40 home runs with a two-out, grand slam in the ninth inning and 40 stolen bases with a swipe in the fourth inning Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Japanese sensation is the fastest player in major league history to join the 40-40 club as its sixth member. He did so in his 126th game of the season.

Ohtani threw 10 pitches in the bullpen at Dodger Stadium, closely tracked by a horde of media. He had surgery last September after injuring his elbow while with the Los Angeles Angels. Three months later, he joined the Dodgers on a $700 million, 10-year contract.

The team has emphasized that Ohtani won't be pitching at all this season, including in the postseason.

Ohtani has been playing as a designated hitter this season.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Win a Stay at the Hilton Niseko Village

Enter to win a 2-night VIP stay for two at the Hilton Niseko Village. Enjoy an unforgettable getaway with stunning views of Mt. Yotei, delicious cuisine and fun outdoor activities.

Enter by Sept 13th. Don't miss your chance!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog