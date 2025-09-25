 Japan Today
Dodgers Diamondbacks Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers' Andy Pages, center, celebrates his two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks with Dodgers' Miguel Rojas (72) and Tommy Edman (25) during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
baseball

Dodgers close on another NL West title

By DAVID BRANDT
PHOENIX

Tommy Edman singled home the tiebreaking run with two outs in the 11th inning, Justin Wrobleski got the final three outs to stabilize a shaky bullpen and the Los Angeles Dodgers moved closer to another NL West title by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 on Wednesday night.

Edman's line-drive single off Brandyn Garcia (0-2) scored Freddie Freeman, and Wrobleski retired three straight batters for his third career save and second this season.

Los Angeles’ magic number is down to one, meaning any win by the playoff-bound Dodgers or any loss by second-place San Diego will clinch the division crown. The Dodgers are trying to win the NL West for the 12th time in 13 years.

It was a costly loss for the Diamondbacks, who remain tied with Cincinnati one game behind the New York Mets for the final National League wild card. The Mets and Reds also lost Wednesday night, but the D-backs couldn’t take advantage.

Arizona loaded the bases with one out in the 10th, but couldn't push across the winning run. Jack Dreyer retired Jake McCarthy on a popup and then Blake Treinen (2-7) coaxed James McCann's shallow fly to end the threat.

The D-backs trailed 4-1 heading into the eighth but responded with a three-run rally. Corbin Carroll's RBI double made it 4-2, Gabriel Moreno's infield single cut the margin to 4-3 and pinch-hitter Adrian Del Castillo tied the game with a sacrifice fly off reliever Edgardo Henriquez.

Dodgers lefty Blake Snell had his third straight excellent outing, throwing six innings of one-run ball while striking out five.

Los Angeles rookie Roki Sasaki had a successful return to the big leagues, striking out two batters in relief during a scoreless seventh in his first outing since May 9.

Andy Pages gave the Dodgers a 3-1 lead in the fourth with a two-run homer.

Dreyer and Treinen made good pitches to get the final outs of the 10th.

Carroll has 32 stolen bases and 31 homers this season. He's the first D-backs player to join the 30-30 club.

The Diamondbacks throw RHP Zac Gallen (13-14, 4.70 ERA) against Dodgers RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (11-8, 2.58) on Thursday.

