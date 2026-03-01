 Japan Today
Dodgers Spring Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell (7) works out during spring training baseball on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
baseball

Dodgers don't expect Snell to be ready on opening day; Yamamoto tunes up for World Baseball Classic

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.

The Los Angeles Dodgers do not expect two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell to be ready for opening day as he works on coming back from a shoulder injury that has lingered since last season.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Friday that the lefty has been throwing on flat ground, not the mound, and is making progress.

Snell was limited to 11 games last year in the regular season, going 5-4 with a 2.35 ERA. He was 3-2 in six postseason starts and helped the Dodgers repeat as World Series champions.

In a spring training game against San Francisco, right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto gave up two runs and five hits while striking out five over three innings. Yamamoto will head to Japan for the World Baseball Classic with Dodgers teammate Shohei Ohtani.

