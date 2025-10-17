Dodgers down Brewers to take 3-0 series lead in playoff series

Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Roki Sasaki reacts as his team take a 3-0 playoff series lead over the Milwaukee Brewers

The Los Angeles Dodgers moved to within one win of returning to the World Series on Thursday, defeating the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1 to take a commanding 3-0 lead in their best-of-seven playoff series.

Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts and second baseman Tommy Edman both drove in runs while starter Tyler Glasnow recorded eight strikeouts in 5.2 innings in front of 51,251 fans at Dodger Stadium.

The result leaves the Brewers needing to stage a near miraculous comeback in the National League Championship Series to keep their World Series hopes alive.

Only one team -- the 2004 Boston Red Sox -- has ever overturned a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-seven Major League Baseball playoff series.

The Dodgers, who are aiming to become the first team in 25 years to win back-to-back World Series titles, can complete a series sweep in game four on Friday.

The Dodgers, who had won games one and two in Milwaukee with back-to-back pitching gems from Blake Snell and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, once again gradually wore down their opponents to clinch a ruthlessly efficient win.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy had sprung a surprise by opting to start Aaron Ashby from the mound, but the Dodgers quickly had the left-hander under pressure.

Shohei Ohtani's lead-off triple set the tone, and Betts then doubled to make it 1-0. After walking Freddie Freeman, Murphy swiftly pulled Ashby and replaced him with livewire rookie Jacob Misiorowski.

Misiorowski stopped the bleeding to end the inning and the Brewers hit back in the top of the second when Jake Bauers's drive to center-field allowed Caleb Durbin to score.

A sharp throw from Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy got Bauers out at home plate shortly afterwards, before Glasnow and Misiorowski dominated thereafter to bottle up both offenses.

The breakthrough came in the bottom of the sixth inning, with Dodgers catcher Will Smith blasting a single before Freeman drew a walk. Edman then uncorked a line drive to send Smith home and put the Dodgers 2-1 up.

Misiorowski then exited with a final line of nine strikeouts across five innings, with reliever Abner Uribe taking over.

Uribe's stint on the mound began badly though when a wild pickoff attempt at first base allowed Freeman to score for a 3-1 lead.

The Dodgers bullpen took over with Alex Vesia, Blake Treinen and Anthony Banda shutting down Milwaukee before Japanese ace Roki Sasaki bagged the final three outs.

