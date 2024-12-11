 Japan Today
MVPs Baseball
FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani smiles after reaching first base on a single off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Seth Halvorsen in the eighth inning of a baseball game Sept. 29, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
baseball

Dodgers expect Ohtani to be ready to hit for opener in Japan, but not be on the mound

By STEPHEN HAWKINS
DALLAS

The Los Angeles Dodgers expect Shohei Ohtani to be ready to hit when the reigning World Series champions open their season in Japan against the Chicago Cubs on March 18 and 19.

“I don't think he'd have it any other way,” manager Dave Roberts said of the NL MVP who had left shoulder surgery last month. “That's our expectation.”

Coming off his third MVP award, Ohtani is doubtful to pitch while recovering from elbow surgery in September 2023. Roberts said a mound appearance in Japan is “very unlikely."

“I just don’t see us starting the clock in March to then think that we would keep that continuously going through October,” Roberts said during the winter meetings. “Then that would call for a break or reprieve in the middle of the season, so I don’t know. I still think unlikely.”

Ohtani had surgery Nov. 5 to repair a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, an injury the 30-year-old sustained while sliding during a stolen base attempt in Game 2 of the World Series on Oct. 26. He didn't pitch at all during the first season of his $700 million, 10-year deal with the Dodgers while recovering from surgery on the elbow, which previously underwent Tommy John surgery in October 2018.

A unanimous National League MVP after becoming the first player with at least 50 homers and 50 stolen bases in a season, Ohtani surely wants to be in the lineup in Japan.

“It’s not cemented. If something doesn’t look right, feel right, obviously we’ve got to pivot. Maybe a lot of disappointed fans,” Roberts said. “We’re going to do what’s best for Shohei. But where we stand right now, I expect him to play.”

