Dodgers hold off Phillies to win MLB playoff thriller

Will Smith of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after hitting a two-run single against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning in game two of the National League Division Series in a 4-3 Dodgers victory

The Los Angeles Dodgers held off a late rally from the Philadelphia Phillies to snatch a 4-3 victory and take a commanding 2-0 lead in their Major League Baseball playoff series on Monday.

The reigning World Series champions, who beat the Phillies in game one of the best-of-five National League Divisional Series on Saturday, can complete a sweep with a victory in game three at Los Angeles on Wednesday.

"That was a heck of a game," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said afterwards. "Huge, huge momentum-maintainer. We're looking forward to getting back home, but great ball game, great plays and a huge win."

A tense game two at a deafening Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia quickly unfolded as a classic pitchers duel, with Phillies starter Jesus Luzardo and Dodgers counterpart Blake Snell dominant from the mound.

Snell threw six scoreless innings with nine strikeouts to bamboozle the vaunted Phillies batting lineup, while Luzardo also went scoreless through six innings.

Yet as the game entered the late innings, it was Luzardo who blinked first, giving up a leadoff single to Teoscar Hernandez in the top of the seventh that was followed by a no-out double from Freddie Freeman.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson pulled Luzardo and the Dodgers promptly attacked Phillies reliever Orion Kerkering.

Hernandez dived over home plate after Kike Hernandez grounded into a fielder's choice, aided by a fractionally wayward throw from Phillies shortstop Trea Turner to make it 1-0.

Dodgers pinch-hitter Will Smith then belted a two-run single to score Freeman and Kike Hernandez, and Shohei Ohtani piled on with a single to make it 4-0 at the end of the inning.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts then turned to starter Emmet Sheehan to navigate the seventh and eighth innings, although a Turner single to score Gabe Kepler gave the Phillies a flicker of hope and cut the deficit to 4-1.

Yet the Dodgers season-long problems with the bullpen materialized once more in the ninth inning, with reliever Blake Treinen soon in trouble, giving up a single to Alec Bohm and a double for J.T. Realmuto that left the Phillies with men on second and third base with no outs.

Nick Castellanos then triggered bedlam after doubling into left field to send Bohm and Realmuto home and make it a 4-3 game.

A superbly executed wheel play between Max Muncy and Mookie Betts saw Castellanos out at third base, before Weston Wilson was out at second moments later.

That left Japanese reliever Roki Sasaki to come in and grab the final out, Turner's ground ball finding Tommy Edman, whose throw was snaffled at first base by Freeman.

The win puts the Dodgers firmly on course to advance to the National League Championship Series, where they would face either the Chicago Cubs or top-seeded Milwaukee Brewers for a place in the World Series.

