 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Dodgers Rockies Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani smiles after reaching first base on a single off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Seth Halvorsen in the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
baseball

Dodgers home run star Shohei Ohtani tops MLB jersey sales for 2nd straight season

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Shohei Ohtani topped Major League Baseball jersey sales for the second straight season while becoming the first player to reach 50 homers and 50 stolen bases in the same year.

The Los Angeles Dodgers star was followed by Philadelphia's Bryce Harper, the New York Yankees' Aaron Judge and the Dodgers' Mookie Betts, said Major League Baseball and the players' association subsidiary MLB Players Inc, on Monday.

The top four was unchanged from the list announced at the All-Star break. Ohtani was seventh in 2022, when Betts topped the list.

Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets moved up two spots to fifth, dropping injured Atlanta outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr and the Yankees' Juan Soto one place each.

Houston's Jose Altuve moved up two spots to eighth, and San Diego's Fernando Tatis Jr fell to ninth. Nolan Arenado of the St Louis Cardinals moved up one to 10th.

Texas' Corey Seager dropped two spots to 11th and Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero moved up two to 12th. Philadelphia's Trea Turner remained 13th, Cincinnati's Elly De La Cruz moved up one to 14th and the Mets' Pete Alonso fell three to 15th.

San Diego's Manny Machado rose two to 16th, Cleveland's José Ramírez was new to the top 20 at 17th and the Dodgers' Freddie Freeman rose two to 18th.

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw joined the list at 19th, after making his season debut on July 25 following shoulder surgery.

Baltimore's Adley Rutschman fell four slots to 20th. Atlanta's Matt Olson and Toronto's Bo Bichette dropped from the list.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog