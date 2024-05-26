 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Dodgers Reds Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani rounds the bases after hitting a triple during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
baseball

Dodgers manager says Ohtani has been slowed by hamstring bruise

CINCINNATI

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has been playing with a bruised hamstring and has been told to take it easy on it, manager Dave Roberts said Saturday.

Ohtani was injured when he was hit by a pickoff throw during the Dodgers' last home stand, Roberts said.

The question was raised with the Dodgers manager after Ohtani appeared to not be at full speed while running out a triple in the sixth inning.

“Our advice to him is just be smart with it,” Roberts said. "I think he was just going to leg out a double and the ball just didn’t get in (to the infield), so he kept running. It is him just managing the hamstring.

"Today, it was better than yesterday. We need him in there. We just didn’t want to push it.”

Ohtani was 1 for 4 with three strikeouts in Saturday night's 3-1 loss to the Reds. He was 0 for 5 in the series opener Friday night, also won by Cincinnati.

The teams play the series finale Sunday afternoon.

