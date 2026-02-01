Dodgers manager says Ohtani won't pitch in World Baseball Classic

Shohei Ohtani will play for Japan but won't pitch for the defending champions in March's World Baseball Classic, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said on Saturday.
Roberts said Ohtani, the 31-year-old two-way superstar who led the Dodgers to the 2024 and 2025 World Series titles, made the decision himself to not take the mound until the Dodgers begin the 2026 Major League Baseball campaign.
Ohtani clinched the 2023 Classic crown for Japan when he struck out then-Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout. Ohtani was named the 2023 Classic Most Valuable Player.
Ohtani said he expects to be ready to pitch for the Dodgers when the regular season begins in late March.
After undergoing two right elbow operations in 2023, Ohtani did not return to the mound for the Dodgers until last June.
He threw 47 innings in the 2025 MLB season with a 2.87 earned-run average and 62 strikeouts with only nine walks allowed.
In his first mound appearances in the MLB playoffs, right-hander Ohtani was 2-1 with a 4.43 earned-run average and 28 strikeouts over 20 1/3 innings.
Ohtani, a five-time MLB All-Star and four-time league MVP, will try to help Japan a fourth title in six Classics.© 2026 AFP
MarkX
Was this really Otani’s choice, or did the Dodgers put pressure on him not to pitch!
Blacklabel
Yeah it’s the problem with things like the WBC. Want to enjoy it and see who is best but none of them can really make a full effort.
Don’t want to see anyone ruin their whole season over the WBC.
Eugene
I don't know if he is playing for USA or Japan but fact of the matter is that he is under contract with the Dodgers. That includes all preseason and exhibition games. If he is playing for Japan the Dodgers can place a condition on their release to let him play but not pitch.
Major league teams have a pretty strict routine they go through with pitchers to get them ready for the season.
Eugene
Pitchers, catchers and rookies start camp 10 days to 2 weeks before the rest of the team just to get their arms in shape
Eugene
It does say he will play for Japan and that the decision was his.
John-San
Eugene To suggest the Hanamaki Kami play for the country he is has a contract the USA is a insult to his loyalty to his country and his honour.
If the Hanamaki Kami is fit to play he is fit to pitch. If he was contracted to a Japan or an Australia team and is chosen to represent his or her country, he or she would not have any restriction place on him or her due the the embarrassment of being accused of un-sportsman like conduct. But I would expect that is the form a self focusing dollar driven attitude of a USAmerican.
stickman1760
I guess if the Dodgers tell him not pitch he would honor their wishes. Money before country, even for Ohtani.
syniksan
I'm heartbroken.
John-San
Yeah Nah The USA is placing the restriction of the Hanamaki Kami so to have an advantage and better chance at beating the world champions. This un-sportsman like conduct trying to undermine the Japanese team will fail. It is call cheating and dog act. Japan will respond with fair play and no cheating and still beat the USA team. Go Go Go Samurai Japan.
garypen
It's a smart decision. His bat and legs are still potent weapons, and will provide Samurai Japan with plenty of offense. They still have plenty of good pitching without him, from both MLB and NPB teams.
I'm really looking forward to this year's WBC tournament. I might even try to attend one of the Kansai exhibition games. The Tigers and Buffaloes will each be playing both South Korea and Samurai Japan. Unfortunately, they'll be at Kyocera, and not Koshien. It's probably to accommodate larger crowds and/or to avoid possible cold weather.
(I'll definitely be attending regular season Tigers games at historic Koshien and hideous Kyocera. I'm so glad baseball is popular in Japan.)
lostrune2
The Dodgers are paying him $70 million per year - ya betcha he feels he owes them not to overdo it
smithinjapan
John-san: "Yeah Nah The USA is placing the restriction of the Hanamaki Kami so to have an advantage and better chance at beating the world champions."
Poor, poor, John-san. He's already decided his excuse for if Japan loses. Or, if Japan wins, he has to admit Ohtani was not an integral part, and not necessary for team. It's lose-lose for him. And, of course, he can't admit that up until now other teams have not fielded their best players, but most only Triple-A farm team players, for the same reason that Ohtani can't/won't play this time -- it is too big a risk for the team they have a contract with, and a breach of contract created from an accident during a separate event would create too much chaos, and likely lawsuits.
So, John, if it does in fact increase the chances of other teams winning, it's because those teams are also not fielding their best, nor have they, for the most part. You're just going to have to suck it up, my friend.