 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Guardians Dodgers Spring Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts smiles at fans as he heads to the dugout prior to a spring training baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
baseball

Dodgers reward manager Dave Roberts with 4-year contract extension that runs through 2029

0 Comments
GLENDALE, Ariz

Dave Roberts has a signed a four-year contract extension to manage the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers through 2029, the team announced Tuesday.

Multiple reports on Monday said it was worth $32.4 million. At that figure he could have the highest average salary among managers, topping a five-year deal in 2024 for Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell worth more than $40 million.

Roberts heads into his 10th season at the helm with the highest winning percentage in major league history at .627 (851-507). The 52-year-old manager guided the team to World Series titles last year and in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

He is well-liked by his players and known for a calming presence that has helped integrate superstar Shohei Ohtani and his fellow Japanese pitchers Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki into the clubhouse.

Under Roberts, the Dodgers have reached the playoffs nine straight years — a National League record — while winning four NL pennants and eight NL West titles.

“I am excited and grateful to continue this great journey with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the best organization in sports,” Roberts said in a statement. “Building my relationships with the players and the fans has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life, and it’s a privilege I do not take lightly."

The Japan-born Roberts became the first manager of color in franchise history on Nov. 23, 2015, following a 10-year major league career.

“We could not be more thrilled about continuing our long-running partnership with Dave,” Andrew Friedman, president of baseball operations, said in a statement. “As we’ve preached time and time again, continuity and stability are staples of this organization, and we are incredibly excited that this agreement allows us to maintain our focus of working together towards bringing more championships to Los Angeles.”

The Dodgers open the season against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo on March 18.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel