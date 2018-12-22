Dodgers send outfielders Puig, Kemp to Reds in MLB deal

Yasiel Puig, shown with the Los Angeles Dodgers in October's World Series, was among four Major League Baseball players traded Friday to the Cincinnati Reds

baseball

By KEVORK DJANSEZIAN

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielders Matt Kemp and Yasiel Puig, who helped the club reach this year's World Series, went to Cincinnati in a Major League Baseball trade Friday.

The deal saw the Reds, who were a woeful 67-95 last season, also receive pitcher Alex Wood, catcher Kyle Farmer and $7 million while sending pitchers Homer Bailey and Josiah Gray and shortstop Jeter Downs to the Dodgers.

The move clears the way for the Dodgers to chase free agent outfielder Bryce Harper, a star for the Washington Nationals in past campaigns, by trimming payroll -- potentially saving as much as $15 million -- and clearing outfield jobs.

The Dodgers reached the World Series in each of the past two seasons, losing in October to Boston and last year to Houston.

Kemp, 34, smacked 21 home runs and drove in 85 runs while hitting .290 as an MLB All-Star Game selection for the Dodgers last season while Puig, a 28-year-old Cuban, batted .267 with 23 homers and 63 runs batted in.

Both would become free agents after next season.

Wood was 9-7 with a 3.68 earned-run average last season but became a reserve pitcher for the Dodgers in the playoffs.

Bailey went 1-14 with a 6.09 ERA for the Reds and could be dropped by the Dodgers in another money-saving move while Gray and Downs were considered two of the best young prospects in the Cincinnati organization.

© 2018 AFP