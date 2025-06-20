 Japan Today
Padres Dodgers Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith, second from right, celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk-off home run as San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado walks off the field during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
baseball

Dodgers set franchise attendance record, surpassing 2 million fans in just 40 games

LOS ANGELES

The Los Angeles Dodgers have surpassed 2 million in attendance in just 40 games this season.

The defending World Series champions have had 2,026,238 through the gates so far. The team said Wednesday that it’s the fastest they’ve reached that mark in franchise history.

Last season, it took 42 games and in 2019, when the Dodgers set their all-time season attendance mark of 3,974,309, it took 43 games.

The Dodgers have made 12 consecutive postseason appearances since 2013, winning World Series titles in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and last year. They lost back-to-back World Series appearances in 2017 and 2018.

