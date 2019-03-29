Dodgers set opening day mark with 8 HRs in win over Arizona

Los Angeles Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez hits a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Joc Pederson and Enrique Hernandez each hit two of the Los Angeles Dodgers' eight home runs Thursday in a 12-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Dodgers set a major league record for homers on opening day and tied the franchise mark for any game.

Hernandez, Austin Barnes and Corey Seager all homered in the fourth inning to chase Arizona ace Zack Greinke (0-1). Max Muncy, Cody Bellinger and Hernandez connected in the seventh for the power-packed Dodgers, whose pursuit of a third straight National League got off to a thrilling start.

Adam Jones and Christian Walker homered for the Diamondbacks, but their pitching staff's eight homers allowed also set a team record.

The Dodgers and Diamondbacks weren't the only ones going deep, either, as teams around the majors combined to set an all-time high for home runs on opening day.

Hyun-Jin Ryu (1-0) struck out eight over six stellar innings as Los Angeles' first opening day starter not named Clayton Kershaw since 2010. Kershaw's franchise-record streak of eight consecutive opening day starts ended due to left shoulder inflammation.

BREWERS 5, CARDINALS 4

MILWAUKEE — Center fielder Lorenzo Cain soared above the wall to rob Jose Martinez of a tying home run for the final out, lifting Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers over St. Louis.

With at least one Cardinals player in the bullpen already raising his arms to celebrate, Cain pulled back the pinch-hit drive by Martinez in right-center. A fired-up Cain flung the ball high into the air as the Brewers poured onto the field to celebrate.

Yelich got right back to work after winning the NL MVP award last season, putting Milwaukee ahead to stay with a three-run homer off Miles Mikolas (0-1) in the third.

Mike Moustakas and pitcher Jhoulys Chacin (1-0) also connected for the Brewers in a performance that looked a lot like their run to the NL Championship Series last October. Josh Hader retired the first two batters before Cain's play finished off the save.

Kolten Wong homered twice for the Cardinals, and Harrison Bader also connected.

Paul Goldschmidt went 0 for 3 with three strikeouts and a walk in his first regular-season game for St. Louis.

METS 2, NATIONALS 0

WASHINGTON — Robinson Cano homered in his first at-bat for the Mets and added a late RBI single, Jacob deGrom outpitched Max Scherzer as each struck out at least 10 in a sterling matchup between the winners of the past three NL Cy Young Awards, and New York edged the Bryce Harper-less Washington Nationals.

A day after signing a $137.5 million, five-year contract, deGrom (1-0) compiled 10 strikeouts with one walk and five hits in six innings, setting a major league record with his 30th consecutive start allowing three runs or fewer. The lanky righty topped runner-up Scherzer in Cy Young voting last season — and got the better of him in the win and run columns on this day.

Scherzer (0-1) was charged with both Mets runs in 7 2/3 innings, with 12 Ks, three walks and two hits.

PHILLIES 10, BRAVES 4

PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper struck out twice in green Phanatic cleats in his $330 million debut and bowed to thousands of fans in No. 3 jerseys who gave him rousing standing ovations during Philadelphia's win over Atlanta.

Harper had the city electric in anticipation for his first game in Philly since he signed a $330 million, 13-year deal that was briefly the richest in baseball.

He went 0 for 3 with an intentional walk and failed to deliver a big hit — but no worries, the Phillies picked up the scoring slack. Harper's presence in the lineup helped blow the game open when the Braves walked the lefty slugger to load the bases. Rhys Hoskins followed with a grand slam off reliever Luke Jackson that broke open the game.

Phillies newcomer Andrew McCutchen hit a leadoff homer against Julio Teheran (0-1). Maikel Franco added a three-run shot against the defending NL East champions.

Aaron Nola (1-0) won despite walking five in six innings.

YANKEES 7, ORIOLES 2

NEW YORK — Luke Voit hit a first-inning homer, Masahiro Tanaka finally got an opening day victory in his fourth try and New York started the season with a win over Baltimore.

Voit launched a three-run drive off Andrew Cashner (0-1), and Greg Bird added a solo homer in the eighth, the first big flies for the Yankees a year after hitting a record 267 en route to 100 wins. Of course, that wasn't enough to catch the rival Boston Red Sox, who won 108 games and a World Series championship.

Tanaka became the first Japanese pitcher to start four openers, breaking a tie with Hideo Nomo. Tanaka (1-0) allowed two runs, one earned, and six hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Brandon Hyde lost in his managerial debut with Baltimore.

TIGERS 2, BLUE JAYS 0, 10 INNINGS

TORONTO — Jordan Zimmermann took a perfect game into the seventh inning, Christian Stewart hit a two-run homer in the 10th and Detroit beat Toronto.

Zimmermann, who pitched a no-hitter for Washington on the final day of the 2014 season, came close to bookending it — Hall of Famer Bob Feller threw the only no-hitter on opening day, for Cleveland in 1940.

This bid ended when Teoscar Hernandez reached on a two-out infield single. That was the only hit Zimmerman allowed in seven sparkling innings.

Niko Goodrum doubled off Daniel Hudson (0-1) to begin the 10th, and Stewart homered on an 0-2 pitch.

Victor Alcantara (1-0) pitched one inning for the win and Shane Greene finished for a save as Detroit won its opener for the seventh time in eight seasons.

Playing their first game under rookie manager Charlie Montoyo, the Blue Jays lost their eighth consecutive home opener — tying the third-longest streak in baseball history.

ASTROS 5, RAYS 1

ST PETERSBURG, Fla — Justin Verlander outpitched Blake Snell in a rare opening day matchup between a reigning Cy Young Award winner and runner-up, helping Houston begin the season with a victory over Tampa Bay.

George Springer homered on opening day for the third straight year. Michael Brantley and Jose Altuve also went deep for the Astros against Snell (0-1), the AL Cy Young recipient who won 21 games and led the American League in ERA in 2018.

Verlander (1-0) allowed a leadoff homer to Austin Meadows before dominating a mostly young lineup featuring just one player — center fielder Kevin Kiermaier — who started for the Rays on opening day last year.

The 36-year-old right-hander, fresh off signing a three-year contract that added $66 million in guaranteed money for 2020 and 2021, limited the Rays to one run and three hits over seven innings before a crowd of 25,025 at Tropicana Field — Tampa Bay's 14th consecutive sellout for a home opener.

CUBS 12, RANGERS 4

ARLINGTON, Texas — Javier Baez homered twice, Jon Lester won for the first time in his last five opening day starts and Chicago spoiled the debut of new Texas manager Chris Woodward.

Kris Bryant added a two-run shot for the Cubs, opening their fifth season under manager Joe Maddon after four playoff appearances in a row that included the 2016 World Series title.

Lester (1-0) went six innings to win his first opening day start since 2013 with the Red Sox.

Elvis Andrus and Nomar Mazara each hit a two-run homer for the Rangers in the 26th and final opener in their current ballpark. Mike Minor (0-1) made his first opening day start and permitted six runs on five hits over 4 2/3 innings.

