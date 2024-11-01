 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Shohei Ohtani celebrates with team-mates after the Los Angeles Dodgers World Series victory Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
baseball

Dodgers star Ohtani 'honored' by maiden World Series win

NEW YORK

Shohei Ohtani said he was "honored" to have sealed his first World Series title after the Los Angeles Dodgers victory over the New York Yankees in the Fall Classic on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Japanese superstar signed for the Dodgers in December last year after six fruitless seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, determined to get a taste of postseason glory.

Ohtani's quest for a championship paid off spectacularly on Wednesday as the Dodgers produced a stunning rally to defeat the Yankees 7-6 and clinch a 4-1 series victory.

Although Ohtani had a relatively quiet World Series -- failing to get a home run and suffering a shoulder injury in game two -- it did little to take the shine of his maiden championship.

"I'm honored to be able to be part of a season where we played the longest, and to be able to get to know this team," said Ohtani following a beer and champagne-soaked celebration in the Dodgers locker-room. "My first year and experience winning a World Series has been a tremendous honor."

Ohtani's debut season with the Dodgers had threatened to be engulfed by scandal before a ball had been hit in March, with the slugger's interpreter arrested for stealing millions of dollars from the player to pay off illegal gambling debts.

However, he would go on to produce a scintillating regular season campaign, becoming the first player in baseball history to amass 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in the same season to help set up the team's successful postseason campaign.

Ohtani said the resilience and support of his teammates had helped him get through the season.

"We were able to get through the regular season, I think, because of the strength of this team, this organization," Ohtani said. "And the success of the postseason is very similar to how we were able to pull it off during the regular season. Again, the strength of the organization. Extremely honored to be a part of this."

Ohtani said that while Dodgers stars Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman had been the driving force of the team, the success of the campaign had been due to the depth of the entire roster.

"I really felt like the professionalism of the two players (Betts and Freeman) really stands out, and aside from the two players, I do feel like we had a really good lineup with a lot of good hitters, 1 through 9," he said. "It really allowed me to elevate my game as well, not just technically, but also my professionalism."

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

