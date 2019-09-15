Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tennis

Doi, Hibino set up rare all-Japanese WTA final

0 Comments
HIROSHIMA

Misaki Doi upset second-seeded Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 6-3 Saturday to set up a rare all-Japanese final at the Japan Women's Open.

Nao Hibino moved into her fifth career WTA singles final after rallying to beat Mihaela Buzarnescu 4-6, 6-0, 6-3 in the other semifinal.

It's the first all-Japanese singles final on the WTA tour since 1997, when Naoko Sawamatsu defeated Yuka Yoshida in Jakarta.

Both Doi and Hibino are seeking their second WTA singles titles — Doi won at Luxembourg in October 2015, and Hibino won in Tashkent the same month.

Doi and Hibino are currently even in their head-to-head record with two wins apiece.

The two Japanese players have also teamed up to reach the doubles final at the Japan Women's Open, and will play Christina McHale and Valeria Savinykh.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel