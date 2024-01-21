Djokovic, Sabalenka, Gauff reach Australian Open quarterfinals

tennis

Novak Djokovic's relentless march towards a record 25th Grand Slam title gathered pace on Sunday as he outclassed 20th seed Adrian Mannarino to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.

The Serbian ran rings around his French opponent on Rod Laver Arena, winning 6-0, 6-0, 6-3 and underlining his status as red-hot favorite to lift an 11th title at Melbourne Park.

"I really wanted to lose that game in the third set because the tension was building up so much in the stadium," he joked, referring to the possibility of winning without losing a game. "I just needed to get that out of the way and refocus."

The world number one is into the last eight of a Grand Slam for the 58th time, equalling Roger Federer's men's record as he maintains an iron grip on the game.

He has now won 32 consecutive matches at the Australian Open, not tasting defeat since he lost against South Korea's Chung Hyeon in 2018. The 10-time champion did not compete in 2022 due to his coronavirus vaccination status.

Djokovic will meet either seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or American 12th seed Taylor Fritz for a place in the semifinals.

In women's action, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff powered into the quarterfinals with ruthless straight-sets wins.

Defending champion Sabalenka has been in imperious touch in Melbourne and was again dominant against unseeded Amanda Anisimova on Margaret Court Arena, sweeping past the American 6-3, 6-2.

Fourth seed Gauff, attempting to become the first woman to back up a U.S. Open title with a Grand Slam win in Australia since Naomi Osaka in 2018-19, has been almost as impressive.

She swatted aside Poland's unseeded Magdalena Frech 6-1, 6-2 in just 63 minutes on Rod Laver Arena, with the 85-year-tennis legend watching from the stands.

"There is no better court in Australia than Rod Laver," said 19-year-old Gauff, who had never progressed beyond the fourth round at Melbourne Park in four previous attempts. "It was an honor to play in front of you, so thank you for coming to my match."

With seven of the women's top 10 seeds knocked out in the first week, including world number one Iga Swiatek, both Gauff and Sabalenka have a glorious chance to win their second major title.

They are on the same side of the draw and will not meet in the final, with a potential last-four clash looming instead.

Sabalenka has dropped just 11 games in four matches and is favourite to win another title to go with her breakthrough Grand Slam crown last year.

Should she go all the way, the 25-year-old will be the first woman to retain the title since compatriot Victoria Azarenka completed the feat in 2013.

"I'm getting stronger because I enjoy the atmosphere and I really want to stay here as long as I can till the very last day," she said.

Her next opponent will be unseeded Russian 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva or ninth seed Barbora Krejcikova.

If Andreeva keeps her dream run going, she will become the youngest woman to reach the Melbourne Park quarterfinals since Martina Hingis in 1997, a player she has often been compared to.

Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk takes on another Russian, qualifier Maria Timofeeva, in the other fourth-round clash for the right to meet Gauff.

