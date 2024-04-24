 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
golf

DP World Tour ISPS Handa Championship coming to Japan this weekend

SHIZUOKA

Japanese and European golf stars will battle for the tour’s penultimate event in its Asian swing this weekend (April 25-28). Now in its second year, the DP World Tour ISPS Handa Championship will be played at the Taiheiyo Club Gotemba Course in Shizuoka Prefecture.

The star-studded event will be hotly contested, with a $1 million prize pool up for grabs as well as "Race to Dubai" ranking points. Among the European players are top-ranked Matthieu Pavon, Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Matteo Manassero, and Jordan Gumberg.

Japanese Stars on the Rise

The event is co-sanctioned by the Japan Tour, and as a result, 46 of the 156 players in the field are Japanese. Among them, three have secured victories in Europe in the last 8 months: Tuo Hisatsune (Cazoo Open de France), Rikuya Hoshino (Commercial Bank Qatar Masters), and most recently, Keita Nakajima (Hero Indian Open), all of whom will be looking for a victory on home soil.

About the Course

The Taiheiyo Club Gotemba Course is one of Japan’s premier courses, located about an hour from Tokyo. Overlooked by Mount Fuji, the par 70 layout stretches approximately 7,262 yards and is described as a 'true hillside course.' Designed in 1977 by Shunsuke Kato, the course underwent a renovation in 2018 overseen by Rees Jones with consultation from Major Champion Hideki Matsuyama.

Ticketing

Tickets are available for each of the four days on the official website: ISPS Handa Championship Official Website:  https://bit.ly/4bd51gR

