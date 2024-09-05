 Japan Today
'Amazing': Jack Draper celebrates victory over Alex de Minaur Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
tennis

Draper into first Grand Slam semifinal at U.S. Open

NEW YORK

Jack Draper reached his maiden Grand Slam semifinal at the U.S. Open on Wednesday, becoming the first British man to make the last four since Andy Murray won the title 12 years ago.

Draper, the world number 25, defeated 10th-ranked Alex de Minaur of Australia 6-3, 7-5, 6-2 and goes on to face either top seed Jannik Sinner or 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev for a place in Sunday's final.

The 22-year-old left hander pulled off victory despite taking a medical timeout early in the second set to have his right thigh bandaged.

"It's amazing. My first time on Arthur Ashe Stadium, it means the world to me," said Draper, who had lost three times in three meetings with De Minaur before Wednesday.

"I played a solid match and I feel the best fitness-wise that I have felt in a long time. Maybe Alex had a little physical issue but he's an amazing fighter."

Draper has made the semifinals without dropping a set as he continued an impressive summer run which saw him capture his first ATP title in Stuttgart and then defeat Carlos Alcaraz at Queen's Club on the eve of Wimbledon.

On Wednesday, he demonstrated resilience to take the opening set on a sixth set point.

He exchanged breaks with De Minaur in the second set before gaining the vital edge for a 6-5 lead and then marched to victory on the back of a double break in the third.

Draper was rewarded for his all-out attack, forcing De Minaur to fend off 14 of 20 break points he faced although the Australian appeared to aggravate his recent hip problem at one stage.

Draper sent down 11 aces in his 40 winners.

The British player enjoys a 1-0 lead over Sinner in the pair's head-to-head although that win at Queen's came three years ago.

In women's action, Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic reached the semifinals for a second successive year with a straight sets win over Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil.

World number 52 Muchova triumphed 6-1, 6-4 and will face either world number one and 2022 champion Iga Swiatek or Jessica Pegula of the United States for a place in Saturday's final.

Her win came despite having to sprint to the bathroom after edging ahead 2-1 in the second set, a dash which caught everyone on the hop.

"It was weird. I had a problem that I wouldn't like to comment on," said the 28-year-old. "Sorry if I disturbed anybody but I really didn't have any other choice."

Muchova has yet to drop a set at the tournament, having knocked out two-time champion Naomi Osaka and French Open and Wimbledon runner-up Jasmine Paolini on the way to her fourth Grand Slam semifinal.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

