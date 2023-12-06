Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Shota Horie is set to retire from rugby Photo: AFP
rugby union

Dreadlocked Japanese crowd favorite Horie to retire from rugby

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan rugby international Shota Horie said Wednesday he will retire at the end of this season after playing in four World Cups including a 2019 quarter-final on home soil.

The 37-year-old hooker, instantly recognizable for his long dreadlocks tied up in bunches, has won 76 caps for Japan and is a crowd favorite.

He played in Japan's "Miracle of Brighton" win over South Africa at the 2015 World Cup and was instrumental in their run to the last eight four years later.

He also played at this year's World Cup in France, making his final appearance as Japan lost to Argentina to miss out on a place in the knock-out round.

"I decided about a year and a half ago that I wanted to play at the World Cup and then the club season, then retire regardless of how results went," he told reporters.

Horie will kick off the new Japan Rugby League One season with his team Saitama Wild Knights on Sunday.

He has been named Japan's domestic league player of the year twice. He also had stints in Super Rugby with Australia's Melbourne Rebels and the Tokyo-based Sunwolves.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog