Drury, Ohtani lead Angels to 11-3 victory over skidding A's

Los Angeles Angels' Hunter Renfroe, left, and Brandon Drury, right, congratulate each other after scoring on a ground rule double by Matt Thaiss as Oakland Athletics catcher Carlos Perez stands at the plate during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

baseball

By GREG BEACHAM

Brandon Drury homered, doubled and drove in three runs, and Shohei Ohtani hit a late two-run homer in the Los Angeles Angels' 11-3 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night.

Hunter Renfroe also homered and Ohtani drove in three runs for Los Angeles, which has won four of six. Oakland became the fifth team in major league history to lose 20 games in April.

Drury, Matt Thaiss and Zach Neto had run-scoring doubles in the Angels’ five-run second inning against Oakland's Luis Medina (0-1), who gave up seven earned runs and eight hits over five innings in his major league debut.

Patrick Sandoval (2-1) became the only Angels starter other than Ohtani to last seven innings in a game this season, yielding six hits and two earned runs.

Kevin Smith hit his second homer of the series for the A's, who have lost 11 of 13. The April record is 22 losses by the 1988 Baltimore Orioles, and Oakland still has four games to play before May.

Esteury Ruiz had two hits and drove in a run while stealing four bases for Oakland, becoming only the third A's player to swipe that many bags in the past 30 years.

Medina is a former Yankees prospect acquired by Oakland last year, and the 23-year-old right-hander from the Dominican Republic got the call to the majors Tuesday after only three Triple-A starts.

His fastball touched 99.9 mph in a clean first inning at the Big A, but the Angels batted around in the second. Thaiss had a two-run double among Los Angeles' five hits.

Renfroe then led off the third with his seventh homer in April, the most in a single month in his career.

Drury hit a two-run homer in the fifth to put Los Angeles up 8-3. The utility infielder started slowly with his new team, but he is 7 for 13 with three homers and nine RBIs in the first three games against Oakland.

Ohtani tacked on his sixth homer in the eighth inning.

Shintaro Fujinami pitched two innings of two-hit relief for Oakland in his first appearance since being moved to the bullpen Monday.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.