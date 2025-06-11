Duckett stars as England completes T20 sweep against West Indies

cricket

Ben Duckett starred with a blistering 84 from just 46 balls as England wrapped up a T20 series sweep of the West Indies with a 37-run victory on Tuesday.

England opener Duckett blasted 10 fours and two sixes as he set a frenetic pace in the hosts' score of 248-3 from 20 overs in Southampton.

Rovman Powell's unbeaten 79 was a defiant response from the West Indies, but they still fell short, finishing on 211-8 as England white-ball captain Harry Brook made it six successive victories to start his reign.

"It was a great pitch to bat on. The ball didn't do a great deal and me and Jamie Smith looked to put pressure straight from the start. The way he took down the seamers made my life easier," Duckett said after being voted player of the match.

"I try and keep it pretty simple as people know. You try to play a bit more expansive shots in T20 cricket but I try to stick to my strength throughout."

Having crushed the West Indies 3-0 in the one-day international series, this was another impressive display of England's batting power.

Smith, who partnered Duckett at the top of the England batting order, smashed 60 in 26 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes.

The pair put on 120 for the first wicket in 8.5 overs before Brook hit 35 not out and Jacob Bethell produced an electric 36 not out from only 16 balls.

Bethell hit three huge sixes in succession off Gudakesh Motie as the hosts equalled their record T20 score in England.

Pace bowler Luke Wood, who finished with 3-31 from his four overs, and spinner Liam Dawson dismissed West Indies openers Evin Lewis and Johnson Charles for nine each to leave the tourists in trouble.

West Indies skipper Shai Hope went down fighting with 45 before being bounced out by Brydon Carse.

Powell crushed nine fours and four sixes in his 45-ball masterclass, but England had already done more than enough to seal the win.

Brief scores

England 248-3, 20 overs (B Duckett 84, J Smith 60)

West Indies 211-8, 20 overs (R Powell 79 no, S Hope 45; L Wood 3-31, A Rashid 2-30)

Result: England won by 37 runs

Series: England won three-match series 3-0

