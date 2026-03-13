 Japan Today
Armand Duplantis setting a world record of 6.31m in Uppsala Image: TT News Agency/AFP
sports

Duplantis clears 6.31 meters to set 15th pole vault world record

UPPSALA, Sweden

Armand Duplantis broke the pole vault world record on Thursday for the 15th time at the meet that bears his name in Uppsala, Sweden, clearing 6.31 meters on his first attempt.

The 26-year-old Swede broke the record he has owned since clearing 6.17 meters in 2020.

Duplantis only took four vaults at the indoor event in his adopted home town.

After clearing 5.65 meters, 5.90 meters and then 6.08 meters, all on his first attempts, he asked for the bar to be lifted 23 cm to a world-record height.

He immediately soared over to end his evening's work.

It was the second time Duplantis has broken the world record in Sweden. He cleared 6.28 meters in Stockholm last June, one of four world-record leaps in 2025.

"This is my home," Duplantis told the crowd. "This is our home. That's how it is. And you know that every time I'm on the track, I represent you. And I do it with great pride."

"I am so proud to have been able to do this in front of you. I jump for myself, I jump for my family, but I also jump for you, for Sweden, and for everyone who supports me," he said.

Norway's Sondre Guttormsen was second with a leap of 6.00 meters.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

