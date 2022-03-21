Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Serbia World Athletics Indoor Championships
Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, poses after setting a new world record at the end of the Men's pole vault at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Duplantis sets pole vault world record of 6.20 meters in Belgrade

BELGRADE, Serbia

Olympic champion Mondo Duplantis again broke his own pole vault world record with a 6.20-meter clearance at the world indoor championships on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Swede had promised “something higher” at the event and set the new mark at his third and final attempt. He had already secured his first world title with a clearance of 6.05.

Duplantis had a 6.19-meter clearance on March 7 at the Belgrade Indoor Meeting at the same Stark Arena, extending his record from 6.18 that was set in February 2020 in Glasgow.

Also Sunday, triple jumper Yulimar Rojas broke her own women’s world record with a leap of 15.74 meters at the same championships.

