Duplantis, Warholm and strong 100 meters hurdles headline Day 3 of Tokyo worlds

Pole vaulting legend Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis and 400 meters hurdles master Karsten Warholm will be on show on the third day of competition of the world championships on Monday.

On a day that features five finals, including the men's marathon in the morning, American Masai Russell also headlines an incredibly strong line-up in the 100m hurdles.

AFP Sport looks at three stand-out events:

Duplantis in pole vault

Duplantis has set a remarkable 13 world records in the pole vault, a discipline he has totally dominated and in which he very rarely loses.

Greece's Emmanouil Karalis, however, has hit a streak of form that ensures that the U.S.-born Swede has to keep his wits about him.

In such a technical event, one moment of complacency could be costly.

"Emmmanouil is jumping unreal right now, his progression is insane," admitted Duplantis after sailing through qualification. "I am going to have to be on my A-game on Monday because I know he is going to push me very hard. I know I'm going to need a real class performance, but I am ready for it."

Duplantis also warned that a push at a new world record could be on the cards.

"I'd be lying if I said my mind wasn't flirting with 6.30 meters. I think it's very possible."

Karalis added: "I am trying to push Mondo as high as he can go and the same for myself!"

Warholm makes entry

The iconic image of Warholm streaking through the finish line at the COVID-delayed Tokyo Olympics in a world record time for hurdles gold was one of the most enduring from those Games.

He ripped open his running singlet in sheer exultation as the record time was flashed up on the board, and the Norwegian -- later pictured wearing a plastic Viking helmet -- became an instant sensation.

Warholm is back to some of his best form this season. He stormed to victory at the Silesia Diamond League in an astonishing 46.28 seconds.

It was the third fastest time ever run over the distance, topped only by Warholm's own world record of 45.94sec and American Rai Benjamin's 46.19sec.

"This was a very good start to the second half of my season. I think it is promising towards Tokyo," he said. "I'm on the right path for Tokyo. I have three titles as world champions and I want more. I'm greedy."

After Monday's heats, semifinals are slated for Wednesday with the final on Friday.

Russell head strong 100 meters hurdles

Russell has warned that the world record in the 100 meters hurdles could well fall, such is the strength in depth and unpredictability in the event.

Seven different women have won Diamond League races this season and four of the seven fastest athletes of all time are in Tokyo.

American Grace Stark has won three times on the circuit, while Jamaica's Ackera Nugent has two wins to her name.

Russell is the world leader and she heads to Tokyo with the second-fastest 100 meters hurdles of all time to her name -– 12.17 set in May -– and that forms part of a packed season of 24 races that began in January.

She also set a Diamond League record of 12.19 in Silesia.

There’s also the experienced defending champion, Danielle Williams from Jamaica. And Nigerian Tobi Amusan has a chance to reclaim the title she won in 2022 in Eugene, where she clocked her world record of 12.12.

