Dupont set to be fit for New Zealand despite illness

rugby union

France assistant coach William Servat said on Tuesday captain Antoine Dupont sat out full training earlier in the day with an illness but will be fit for his country's upcoming clash with New Zealand.

Olympic sevens gold medallist Dupont, 27, trained apart from the rest of the squad, but alongside lock Thibaud Flament and prop Uini Atonio, ahead of Saturday's game.

Dupont returned to the 15-a-side set-up in last week's win over Japan for the first time in a year, having prioritised the short form of the sport.

"Antoine was slightly ill yesterday," Servat said.

"He'll train tomorrow as usual," the former France hooker added.

Flament is also set to be fit to face the All Blacks while giant front-rower Atonio will miss the game against the country of his birth with a calf issue.

Atonio was sidelined for the 52-12 victory over the Brave Blossoms with the same injury but could return to face Argentina on November 22.

"Uini's still on his way back. We wanted to keep him with us, he's someone we count on," Servat said. "It's almost certain that Uini will only be able to play next week."

Flanker Francois Cros and winger Damian Penaud were ruled out from facing the All Blacks earlier in the day.

Charles Ollivon, who was Fabien Galthie's original captain when he first took over in 2020, is set to come into the back-row alongside Paul Boudehent and Gregory Alldritt.

Ollivon's Toulon teammate Gabin Villiere is expected to replace Penaud.

Penaud was a late withdrawal from the Japan game with Theo Attissogbe starting, but the Pau winger now has a knee problem.

Experienced center Gael Fickou is likely to come in for Emilien Gailleton.

Galthie will name his team to play the three-time Rugby World Cup winners on Thursday.

