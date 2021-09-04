Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Wheelchair Tennis
Tom Egberink and Maikel Scheffers of the Netherlands celebrate after winning over Japan's Shingo Kunieda and Takashi Sanada in their wheelchair tennis men's doubles bronze medal match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)
sports

Dutch on course again in wheelchair tennis at Paralympics

TOKYO

The Netherlands is showing its dominance again in wheelchair tennis at the Paralympics, having excelled in the sport since Esther Vergeer dominated the game.

She retired in 2013 with seven Paralympic titles and a winning streak of 470 matches.

The Dutch won their first gold on Wednesday in Quad Doubles as Sam Schroder and Niels Vink defeated the Australian pair of Dylan Alcott and Heath Davidson.

They picked up a second on Friday in women's singles when Diede de Groot defeated Yui Kamiji of Japan, 6-3, 7-6 (1).

Also on Friday in men's doubles, the French pair of Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer defeated Britain's Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid 7-5, 0-6, 7-6 (3).

In the final day of wheelchair tennis on Saturday, the Netherlands have finalists in all three gold-medal matches.

