Eagles clinch division title; Bills claim AFC second seed

Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles jumps over the tackle of the Dallas Cowboys' Marist Liufau in Sunday's 41-7 win.

nfl

The Philadelphia Eagles clinched the NFC East division title on Sunday, handing the Dallas Cowboys a humiliating 41-7 defeat while the Buffalo Bills secured the second seed in the AFC with a 40-14 crushing of the New York Jets.

The Cowboys were already eliminated from playoff contention and without top receiver CeeDee Lamb with a shoulder injury, but it was their defense that struggled.

Eagles starting quarter-back Jalen Hurts missed the game due to concussion. Kenny Pickett got the start but had to leave the game in the third quarter with a rib injury with Philadelphia 24-7 up.

That meant third-choice Tanner McKee took over under the center and two of his four passes were for touchdowns.

The real damage to the Cowboys, who gave up four turnovers, was done by the Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley who put up 167 yards on 31 carries to pass the 2,000 yard mark for the season.

Barkley, who has 2,005 yards needs to put up 101 yards next week to break Eric Dickerson's record for the most rushing yards in a season, set for the Los Angeles Rams in 1984.

The win means the Eagles are guaranteed at least the number two seed in the NFC.

The Bills take the second seed in the AFC, behind the Kansas City Chiefs, after taking care of business against the New York Jets.

The Bills led 12-0 at the half before their quarterback Josh Allen took total control of the game with touchdown passes to Amari Cooper and Keon Coleman either side of a rushing score from James Cook.

Allen, who threw for 182 yards, had opened the scoring with a one-yard rush.

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions and was sacked four times.

The Indianapolis Colts were eliminated from playoff contention after falling 45-33 to the 3-13 New York Giants.

While the Giants had nothing to play for, quarterback Drew Lock enjoyed himself -- he matched his career high of four touchdown passes and rushed for another score as the Giants ended their 10-game losing streak.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kept their post-season hopes alive as Baker Mayfield threw for 359 yards and five touchdowns in a 48-14 rout of the Carolina Panthers.

Later on Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings, searching for the top seed in the NFC, take on NFC North divisional rivals the Green Bay Packers.

The Washington Commanders would book a playoff berth if they can beat the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday night's game.

© 2024 AFP