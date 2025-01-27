Chiefs advance to 3rd straight Super Bowl and take on Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley rushes for a gain against the Washington Commanders during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

By ROB MAADDI

Patrick Mahomes threw for 245 yards and a touchdown, ran through the Buffalo defense for two more scores, and relied on his defense at key moments to help the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Bills 32-29 on Sunday night and reach the Super Bowl for the third consecutive season.

Now, the AFC champions will try to do something no other NFL team has done: Win all three.

The Chiefs will get a familiar foe in the Eagles, whom they beat two years ago for the first title in this run. Philadelphia romped to a 55-23 victory over the Washington Commanders earlier Sunday to earn a shot at the champs on Feb. 9 in New Orleans.

It's the fourth time since January 2021 that the Chiefs have ended the Bills' season in the playoffs. And like all the rest, it came after a heavyweight fight between two of the top teams in the AFC, one that was tied 29-all after Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen found Curtis Samuel in the back of the end zone to set up a little more drama at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes was simply unflappable, though. He completed four consecutive passes on the ensuing possession, setting up Harrison Butker's go-ahead field goal with 3:33 left and putting the Bills in another do-or-die situation in Kansas City.

Allen got their drive going by running for a first down, but his next two throws were batted at the line of scrimmage and fell incomplete. He hit Amari Cooper for a short gain on third down, and the Bills chose to go for it — they were 4 of 5 on fourth down at that point — and the Kansas City blitz forced Allen to loft up a prayer that Dalton Kincaid could not catch.

The Chiefs took over, picked up a couple of first downs and began to celebrate once again.

Kareem Hunt had a touchdown run and Xavier Worthy had six catches for 85 yards and a score for Kansas City, which became the fourth franchise to reach three consecutive Super Bowls with its ninth consecutive playoff victory.

Allen threw for 237 yards and two scores for Buffalo. James Cook ran for 85 yards and two touchdowns of his own.

The Bills still have not been to the Super Bowl since a run of four straight during the 1990-93 seasons.

The Bills and Chiefs have become well acquainted over the years, meeting seven times since Kansas City beat Buffalo under the exact same circumstances — the AFC title game at Arrowhead Stadium — to reach the Super Bowl in January 2021.

Buffalo had won all four games in the regular season. Kansas City had won the three that mattered in the postseason.

And that familiarity, along with the fact that Bills coach Sean McDermott once worked for Chiefs counterpart Andy Reid, was evident as the game transpired. The Bills simply refused to let Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce beat them, like he did against the Texans in the divisional round, while Kansas City was prepared for Allen's propensity to take off and run.

It was the Chiefs who took a 21-16 lead into the locker room after a topsy-turvy first half.

Mahomes and Hunt ran for scores and Worthy had a touchdown reception as the teams traded the lead. Cook reached the end zone for Buffalo, and a spectacular touchdown catch by Mack Hollins just before halftime kept the Bills in the game.

It remained a game of inches in the second half: Cook barely reached across the goal line for a touchdown, the Chiefs stopped Allen inches shy of the marker on fourth down, Mahomes bulldozed into the end zone for a score, and the Bills answered with a 70-yard drive in which their MVP-candidate quarterback hit Samuel on fourth-and-goal to tie the game at 29-all.

Fifty-three minutes and 45 seconds had been rendered moot. Everything came down to the last 6:45 of the game.

Eagles 55, Commanders 23

Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles are running back to the Super Bowl for the second time in three years and fifth time in franchise history.

Barkley had another 60-yard touchdown run plus two other rushing scores, and Jalen Hurts also rushed for three TDs to help the Eagles beat the Washington Commanders 55-23 in the NFC championship game on Sunday.

Barkley finished with 118 yards rushing, including his third TD from 60 yards or more in two weeks. No other player has three TDs of at least 60 yards in a playoff career.

“I always dreamed about it but the dream wasn’t about just getting there, it was to win it,” Barkley said of the Super Bowl.

Playing with an injured knee, Hurts threw for 246 yards and one touchdown to go with his three rushing scores.

“How about our quarterback,” coach Nick Sirianni shouted from the stage after the presentation of the George Halas Trophy. “He's a stud. I knew he would play that way. I knew it. Don't doubt him. All he does is win.”

The 55 points Philadelphia scored are the most by any team in a conference championship game since the 1970 merger.

The Eagles (17-3) are aiming for their second Super Bowl title in five tries. Backup quarterback Nick Foles led them to a 41-33 victory over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots seven years ago. Foles presented owner Jeffrey Lurie with the Halas trophy.

“We're there to win it,” Lurie said about going back to the Super Bowl.

The Commanders (14-6) had three fumbles that led to 21 points and were too much even for Jayden Daniels to overcome. Following an impressive season, the rookie quarterback who led several comeback wins fell short in Washington’s first conference championship game in 33 years.

