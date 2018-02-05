Eagles soar past Patriots for first Super Bowl crown

The Philadelphia Eagles upset the National Football League's defending champion New England Patriots 41-33 in a back-and-forth clash on Sunday to capture their maiden Super Bowl title.
For the Eagles, who previously lost title games in 1981 and 2005, the win capped a remarkable late-season charge that most observers considered unthinkable when starting quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a season-ending injury in December.
The Eagles, trailing by a point late in the fourth quarter, moved ahead for good when quarterback Nick Foles connected with tight end Zach Ertz on a 11-yard touchdown that held up after a review determined the catch was good to put his team 38-33 up.
"If they had overturned that (touchdown), I don't know what would have happened to the city of Philadelphia but I'm so glad they didn't overturn it," Ertz said in a post-game interview conducted on a field covered in silver and green confetti.
Philadelphia missed a subsequent two-point conversion attempt to leave the door open for the Patriots with a little less than two-and-a-half minutes to play.
But in a game when both offenses moved up and down the field effortlessly, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had the ball swatted from his grasp by Brandon Graham and Philadelphia's Derek Barnett recovered the fumble.
The Eagles went on to kick a field goal to extend their lead to eight points and denied the Patriots from engineering a last-minute, game-tying drive.
Foles, making his Super Bowl debut, was named the game's Most Valuable Player after completing 28-of-43 passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns, along with one interception.
"I am speechless," Foles said after the game. "To be a part of this organisation, to be in this moment is something you dream about as a kid."
Up 15-6, the Eagles had a chance to build a comfortable lead towards the end of the first half but intended receiver Alshon Jeffrey deflected a Foles pass that was intercepted by Patriots defensive back Duron Harmon steps from the end zone.
The turnover proved costly as the Patriots marched 90 yards back down the field in less than three minutes, in a drive that was capped by a James White touchdown to pull within 15-12.
However, the Eagles replied with an impressive drive of their own that resulted in a touchdown on a gutsy trick play on fourth down from the Patriots one-yard line.
The Eagles, opting not to kick a field goal, snapped the ball to rookie running back Corey Clement, who flipped the ball to tight end Trey Burton, who then threw to a wide-open Foles for a walk-in touchdown and a 22-12 halftime lead.
It marked the end of a wild opening half that included missed extra points, a missed field goal and a botched Patriots attempt at a trick play of their own when a wide-open Brady dropped an intended pass.
The teams, who combined for a whopping Super Bowl record 1,151 yards, kept up the relentless offensive pace in the second half and the Eagles refused to back down even when the Patriots grabbed their first lead with nine minutes to play.
"Credit to the Eagles. They deserved it," Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski conceded. "It stinks. You put all that hard work in all year."© Thomson Reuters 2018.
GyGene
Great game. Congratulations Eagles!!
CrazyJoe
Congratulations Eagles for beating the Patriots. You saved us from Trump boasting about his relationship with Belichick and Brady. YAAAAAY!!!!!
TorafusuTorasan
That trick play with QB Foles getting the pass for a TD from some other player! I could appreciate its brilliance and I barely watch American football.
DaDude
If my favorite teams are not there, I like a Super Bowl that either A. Has high scoring or B. The Patriots lose. This game had both. Congrats Eagles!
Civitas Sine Suffragio
Brady throws for over 500 yards, 3 Pats' receivers get over a 100 yards each and they still lose? Great game!
goldorak
Awesome game for NFL (very) casual fans like myself, nail biter right till the end, plenty of td etc. Have to say what struck me most though was Brady's weird/funny running style (right at the end of the first half, 15-20m run). The bloke runs like a baby giraffe! Dunno if it's fitness or he's just uncoordinated or something. Has he always been like this? (That arm though!)
CrazyJoe
It was nice to see the Eagles' aggressive approach pay off. If you take your foot off the gas against the Pats, they'll take you out.
David Varnes
goldorak, Brady's 40 with a repaired ACL, at the end of a very long season. It's amazing anyone's out there not looking like geriatrics, which I guarantee you all of them will be feeling like tomorrow morning.
goldorak
@david, no worries.
I wasn't bagging him, was just surprised by his running style. Don't think age (or 'long' season) is the issue tbh, seems to me that NFL athletes specialise in one facet/technical aspect of the game. Pretty sure some kickers aren't that quick either (nothing wrong with that btw).
Gronkowski also has a strange running style (may be deceptively quick though, hard to tell with big guys).
lostrune2
Both teams couldn't stop each other - the teams set the NFL record for most combined yards in a Super Bowl.......... and it wasn't even the end of the 3rd quarter yet! And at the end, they combined for most total yards in a NFL game, postseason and regular season. And yet, 2 Extra Points and 1 short FG were missed. But for once, the questionable TD calls reviewed, neither of them went the Patriots way.
Tom Brady became the first NFL QB in a game --in any game!-- to throw over 500 yards, 3 TDs, 0 Int and lose - and it happened in a Super Bowl. And thus, a NFL MVP still hasn't won the Super Bowl since 1999 (Kurt Warner).
The Patriots offense racked up over 600 yards and didn't even punt once and lose! The Eagles kept refusing to blitz, instead relying just on their stellar defensive line for pressure. So there was only 1 sack in the whole game - but it was a big one!
Who would had thought the Eagles offense could keep up with those numbers?! The Eagles were underdogs each of their 3 playoff games despite being the #1 seed in the NFC - and won them all! Their struggling QB Nick Foles wasn't even given a hope of a chance when their MVP-candidate rookie QB Wentz succumbed to season-ending injury - and now Foles is the Super Bowl MVP!
And he's the first QB to both throw a TD pass and catch a TD pass in the same Super Bowl game. The trick play he caught the TD pass going for it 4th down and goal - that was exactly the same play ran against them.......... by Brady and the Patriots in 2015! Here's the video:
The Eagles is the first team in NFL history where every player who scored in a whole postseason wasn't with the team last year - including their rookie kicker who set the rookie record for longest FG in a Super Bowl. Unlike Atlanta last year, they stayed aggressive - kept going for 2 (after TDs, due to early missed EP) and got 2 crucial 4th down conversions, and excellent 10 of 16 on 3rd downs.
And their head coach Doug Pedersen, an ex-NFL QB whose last win as a starter was with the Cleveland Browns beating the Patriots coached by Belichick - that's how long ago it was in 2000. And now in his first game coaching against Belichick, he beat Belichick again! So his last win and first win against Belichick.
Brady couldn't beat the NFC East in the Super Bowl - his 3 SB losses are against the NY Giants twice and now the Eagles. Philadelphia became only the 6th city to win championships in the 4 major sports NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL. But this is their first pro football championship since 1960, the pre-Super Bowl era. The coach they beat then? Vince Lombardi - the very trophy named after they just won last night - that's how long ago that was.
Here's when Brady ran at the 2000 NFL scouting combine!
