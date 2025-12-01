 Japan Today
Japanese rugby chiefs have backed head coach Eddie Jones ahead of the Rugby World Cup Image: AFP
rugby union

Eddie Jones given Japan vote of confidence for 2027 Rugby World Cup

TOKYO

Eddie Jones will coach Japan at the 2027 Rugby World Cup after surviving a performance review at the end of a mixed second year back in charge.

Japan Rugby Football Union chairman Kensuke Iwabuchi said after an executive board meeting on Wednesday that there had been "various discussions" before deciding to back the 65-year-old Australian head coach.

"We confirmed that we will continue to support the current structure," said Iwabuchi. "We will support them so that they can move towards the World Cup in a good way."

Under Jones, Japan drew 1-1 in their home test series against Wales in July before embarking on a tour of Europe last month.

They were thrashed 61-7 by South Africa, lost 41-10 to Ireland, edged 24-23 by Wales and beat Georgia 25-23 thanks to a last-minute penalty.

Japan finished the year with five wins and six defeats.

In 2024, they had suffered heavy defeats to England, New Zealand and France and Iwabuchi said the team had improved under Jones.

"There were various discussions but there was a lot of praise for the way the team had grown and matured from 2024 into 2025," he said.

Japan were drawn in a pool with France, Samoa and the United States at the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

