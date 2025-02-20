Eddie Jones hails Japan 'tour of a lifetime' with Wales, Ireland games

rugby union

Japan will play away games against Ireland, Wales and Georgia in November, its rugby union said Wednesday, with head coach Eddie Jones describing it as "a tour of a lifetime".

Jones' side is set to face Ireland in Dublin on November 8 before taking on Wales in Cardiff and Georgia at a venue yet to be decided in the country on successive weekends.

Japan also have home games against Wales and Australia lined up this year and Jones said the European tour would be "a fitting way for the team to finish the year".

"In terms of their work-rate in attack, Ireland are the most consistent team in the world and their defense is world class," he said in a statement.

"Playing Wales in Cardiff is one of the great experiences in world rugby -- nestled in the center of the city, the atmosphere is arguably the best in the world.

"Meanwhile, Georgia is by far the most improved team in the world -- historically strong forwards are now aided by increasingly adventurous and skilled backs.

"This will be a fitting way for the team to finish the year with what will be a tour of a lifetime," he added.

Jones has made an underwhelming start since returning for his second stint as Japan coach in January last year.

His side suffered heavy defeats against England, France and New Zealand, and have won four and lost seven of his games in charge.

Japan's next games are a pair of tests on home soil against Wales in July.

© 2025 AFP