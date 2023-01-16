Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australia Rugby Head Coach Jones
Former England coach Eddie Jones smiles before the international rugby match between England and South Africa at Twickenham stadium in London, on Nov 26, 2022. Photo: AP file
rugby union

Eddie Jones is in, Dave Rennie out as Australian head coach

0 Comments
SYDNEY

Rugby Australia said Monday it has hired Eddie Jones to be the head coach of the Wallabies, as well as overseeing the women's team, on a long-term deal until 2027.

It said current head coach Dave Rennie “will depart the position." He had spent three seasons with the Wallabies.

Jones previously coached the Wallabies from 2001 to 2005, including taking the team to the Rugby World Cup final in Sydney in 2003. Jones, who was fired as England coach in December, will start with Rugby Australia on Jan. 29.

“In addition to his role with the Wallabies, and in a world-first, Jones will also oversee the Wallaroos program as Rugby Australia pushes forward towards a professional future for the Women’s XVs game," a Rugby Australia statement said.

The move Monday means three major teams at this year's Rugby World Cup in France will have new coaches — Jones with Australia, Steve Borthwick, who replaced Jones, with England, and Wayne Pivac with Wales.

“It is a wonderful opportunity for me to be able to come home to Australia and lead my nation to a Rugby World Cup,” Jones said. “It is going to be an immense period for Australian rugby.”

New Zealand-born Rennie managed only a 38% win rate during his coaching tenure. Last year he coached Australia to five wins in 14 tests.

Jones also coached Japan from 2012 to 2015 and led the team to an upset win over South Africa at the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England.

“It is a major coup for Australian rugby to have the best coach in the world return home to coach the iconic Wallabies and to oversee the Wallaroos program," Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan said. “Eddie’s deep understanding of our rugby system and knowledge of our player group and pathways will lift the team to the next level."

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog