 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Eddie Jones coached Japan to three defeats and one win on their European tour Image: AFP
rugby union

Eddie Jones tells Japan to beef up after bruising tour

1 Comment
TOKYO

Coach Eddie Jones on Monday warned his Japan players they must bulk up and train harder if they want to compete on rugby's world stage after another bruising European tour.

Jones' side were thrashed by South Africa and Ireland before losing narrowly to Wales and eking out a last-gasp win over Georgia.

The tour completed Jones' second year back in charge of Japan and followed heavy defeats to England, New Zealand and France in 2024.

The feisty Australian said he wants to see candidates for the national team working harder when the domestic Japan Rugby League One season kicks off next month.

"We had a young guy coming in (to the squad) and in five months he's put on 5kg of muscle mass, but he shouldn't need us to encourage him to do that," Jones said after returning with the team to Tokyo.

"We need players in League One to understand that firstly you need a body to play test match rugby, and to do that you've got to train appreciably harder than they've been training."

Jones said players who wanted to break into his team had "a choice to make".

"If they want to do it and they start performing well and get a body to do it, then we're going to look at them very seriously," he said. "We're looking for players who are hungry, who are hungry to win at international level."

Jones has set his team the ambitious target of reaching the semifinals at the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

He led them to a historic World Cup win over South Africa in 2015 during his first spell in charge.

The 65-year-old said there was "no reason" why Japan cannot get to the last four when the tournament is held in Australia in two years' time.

"Unless you aspire to be the best, you'll never get there," he said. "I can remember 10 years sitting here at a similar conference and saying we want to be in the top eight in the world, and everyone looked at me like I had two heads."

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

"We had a young guy coming in (to the squad) and in five months he's put on 5kg of muscle mass, but he shouldn't need us to encourage him to do that,"

Now that is interesting. Impossible to bulk up a kilogram of muscle a month WITHOUT some help in the way of steroids or HGH however hard you train. But that is the norm in the "professional"era.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel