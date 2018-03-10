Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Egyptian sumo wrestler retires after driving without license

TOKYO

Egyptian sumo wrestler Osunaarashi says he will retire to take responsibility for being involved in a car accident while driving without a license.

The 26-year-old Osunaarashi, whose real name is Abdelrahman Shalan, agreed to a request by the Japan Sumo Association to retire following the January accident.

Osunaarashi was the first professional sumo wrestler from Africa. He had already been fined $4,700 by a court over the incident.

The JSA banned sumo wrestlers from driving following past traffic accidents involving wrestlers.

Media reports said Osunaarashi hit another vehicle on Jan 3. He initially told the association that his wife was driving but later admitted to police he was behind the wheel. Security camera footage also confirmed he was the driver.

