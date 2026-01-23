Eight stadiums to host 2027 Rugby World Cup matches in Australia

Perth Stadium will hoist the opneing match of the 2027 Rugby World Cup

rugby union

Eight stadiums across Australia were on Thursday locked in as host venues for the 2027 Rugby World Cup, with all matches in Melbourne to be played under a closed roof.

Sydney Olympic Stadium, an 80,000-seat venue purpose-built for the 2000 Olympics in the city's west, will be the most heavily used.

It will host the final on November 13, the third-place play-off, both semifinals, two last-eight clashes and two pool games.

A second venue in the city, the centrally-located and recently rebuilt 42,500-capacity Sydney Football Stadium, will be home to three pool matches and two round-of-16 clashes.

Perth Stadium, which can hold 60,000, is where the tournament will kick off on October 1, It will play host to six other games.

The 53,000-capacity Docklands Stadium in Melbourne is the only one with a retractable roof, which will remain closed for all eight matches there.

Several venues will be familiar to fans who experienced the last Rugby World Cup in Australia in 2003, including Adelaide Oval and Brisbane Stadium where a combined 16 games will take place.

North Queensland Stadium in tropical Townsville will make its World Cup debut, seating 25,000 and showcasing a striking roof design, as will Newcastle Stadium two hours north of Sydney, which holds 30,000.

"From iconic national arenas to vibrant regional hubs, each venue has been chosen for its ability to deliver world-class facilities and electric atmospheres that will showcase the very best of our game," said tournament managing director Chris Stanley.

"These stadiums are more than just places to play, they are stages for history, where passion and community come together to celebrate rugby’s global spirit."

The match schedule is due to be announced on February 3.

Hosts Australia have been drawn in the same group as New Zealand, while holders South Africa are pitted with Italy, Georgia and Romania.

Only four teams have won the World Cup -- South Africa (4), New Zealand (3), Australia (2) and England (1) -- and there is a new look for the 2027 version with 24 sides in contention, up from 20.

© 2026 AFP