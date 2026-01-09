 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tennis

Elina Svitolina stays on track with another win in Auckland

0 Comments
AUCKLAND, New Zealand

Top-seeded Elina Svitolina again relied on her “fighting spirit” Thursday, beating wild-card entry Katie Boulter 7-5, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals of the WTA tournament in Auckland, New Zealand.

Both players struggled on serve in windy conditions on center court. There were nine service breaks in the match, which the No. 13-ranked Svitolina clinched on her third match point.

“Katie is a great fighter so I was expecting a tough match,” Svitolina said. “She can strike the ball very well, as she did today, and it was not an easy match for us with the wind swirling around.”

Svitolina dropped her serve in the third game, immediately broke back but was broken again in the ninth. She won some exceptional clutch points to break Boulter again and take the first set.

Svitolina broke Boulter in the fourth game on the second set but immediately dropped serve. Both players had to work hard to hold in the sixth and seventh games before a series of three consecutive breaks which ended with Svitolina's second singles win in 2026.

“It definitely was very important to me to fight for every point and try to find my way through,” Svitolina said. "I was just pleased with the way I could handle the tough games.”

Svitolina ended her 2025 season in September when she took a break from the tour for mental health reasons.

The Ukranian star won her opening match in Auckland 6-3, 6-1 over Varvara Gracheva.

“My fighting spirit, I would say it's back,” Svitolina said after that match. "And I would say it's nice to be refreshed and hungry again, to work hard, to face these tough moments.

“So the period of time at the end of the season that I took off, it really helped me to find again this spirit and fighting experience that I've been having for many years.”

The tournament in Auckland is an important tuneup event for the Australian Open, the season-opening major that starts in Melbourne on Jan. 18.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

HachiKita Highlands Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel