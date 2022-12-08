Newsletter Signup Register / Login
High life: Japan's Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara perform during the pairs short program Photo: AFP
figure skating

Elvis inspires Japanese figure skating pair in Grand Prix final

0 Comments
TURIN

Japanese pair Miura Riku and Kihara Ryuichi made the early running in the pairs competition, winning the short program on the opening day of the ISU Grand Prix final in Turin on Thursday.

The top qualifiers were last on the ice and turned in a superb routine to the sound of an Elvis Presley and Marcus Mumford medley of Rodgers and Hammerstein's 'You'll Never Walk Alone'.

Miura had to work to hold her landing on the throw triple Lutz but the pair, trained by Bruno Marcotte and Meagan Duhamel, held it together to rack up an impressive 78.08 points ahead of Friday's free skating.

World champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier of the USA also produced an absorbing routine, inspired by the TV show "Stranger Things," the only negative being when Frazier appeared to put his hand down on the triple toe loop side-by-side jumps.

They registered a personal best 77.65 which leaves them in a dogfight with Riku and Ryuichi, well ahead of third-placed Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps of Canada, who are almost eight points back.

In the absence of the banned Russians and also the Chinese, who did not compete in the Grand Prix Series this year, all the teams are first timers.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel